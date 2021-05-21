Nearly 200 rental apartments proposed for Rutland Urban Centre

Photo: Contributed

Nearly 200 rental apartments are now on the books for the Rutland Urban Centre.

WestUrban Developments based out of Campbell River are seeking a development permit to construct two apartments at the corner of Highway 33 and Bryden Road, directly across from the May Bennett Wellness Centre.

The proposal now before the city's planning department, include two six-storey buildings and 192 rental units.

The rentals would comprise of one, two and three bedroom units in a "variety or sizes and floor plans," according to the written proposal.

A majority of parking would be situated within one large underground parkade, however, some surface parking would be included between the two buildings.

Short-term bicycle parking would be made available above ground with long-term secure bike parking in the parkade.

The property does have the proper zoning, however, the developer is requesting a slight modification to include the Residential Rental Tenure Only subzone.

This would require the property remain rental is perpetuity, but also allows for a 20 per cent parking reduction through a variance request.

A second variance on height is also being requested.

The present zoning allows for a maximum height of 18 metres or 4.5 storeys. And, while the proposed buildings are six storeys, the projected heights are only 18.45 and 18.8 metres.

Additional amenities planned include a paved multi-court and outdoor gym equipment as well as grass and seating areas.

"Providing housing within the Rutland Urban Centre is a mandate of the present council, and the proposed infill project will provide efficient use of land, while contributing to a health housing mix," the written proposal stated.

"The proposed project generally conforms to the zoning and development permit bylaws, though specific variances have been requested...which will enhance the development. The project will help fulfill the goals for the Rutland Urban Centre outlined in the OCP, and contribute towards a vibrant neighbourhood."