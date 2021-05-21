Founder of Okanagan Forest Task Force asking for caution with firearms in the bush after scare

Madison Erhardt

Kane Blake with the Okanagan Forest Task Force is reminding residents to be careful with firearms after a scare along a forest service road Wednesday.

Blake was in the Postil Lake Road area conducting a sweep when the incident took place.

“I almost got shot. Firearm safety is not a joke. I take my life very seriously."

Blake says he didn't know where the bullets were coming from but immediately drove to an area where there was service to alert the police.

"It sounded like they were trying to shoot in our general direction. It sounded like a gun blast between 50 feet of my truck.”

Blake says the group with the guns were target shooting.

“Please be careful if you are going to go out and go shooting. It was a very close call, but luckily we didn’t get hurt. Having shots fired and not knowing if they see you, it makes you think.”

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed they did respond to the incident.

"Our officers did respond to the Postil Lake area for a complaint of shots being fired. We were able to confirm that there was no danger to the public, and the lawful firearm owner was operating in a safe manner," the email read.

Blake says he hopes his scare will serve as a reminder for others to take precaution when operating a firearm.

“You need to be careful with what you are shooting at whether it is a bear or an animal. What if you miss or hit them, or kill them."