RCMP continue to search for body of Kamloops firefighter, presumed drowned

Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna RCMP continue to search for missing 52-year-old Kamloops firefighter, Captain Brian Lannon, who disappeared after a recreational dive on Saturday.



RCMP called off Central Okanagan Search and Rescue on Wednesday but they have continued the search for missing firefighter who is presumed to have drowned.

"COSAR is no longer actively participating in the search at this time. Our dive team is still actively engaged in this search," states RCMP spokesperson Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

RCMP rescue divers and personnel have been combing the area on either side of the William R. Bennett bridge since the diver failed to re-surface Saturday afternoon.

Lannon's family and co-workers have been sharing their grief and an online statement earlier this week indicated Lannon was going in for his second dive of the day when he became separated from his diving partner and never re-surfaced.