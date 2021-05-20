Kelowna RCMP program banning gang members from participating bars returns

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP will be operating its Inadmissible Patron Policy program for the eighth summer in a row.

The IPP Program is a voluntary partnership between the RCMP and licenced establishments and hotels in the Kelowna area designed to help protect patrons from potentially dangerous gang members and other troublemakers.

Obviously, the program has been put on the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic with bars and restaurants mostly shut down over the past year, but Kelowna RCMP Superintendent Kara Triance says the program has been "extremely successful."

Kelowna RCMP started the program back in 2013/2014, "and we are thrilled to be engaging in the IPP Program for another summer," said Triance.

RCMP tell Castanet the program has become an integral part of our efforts to ensure community safety from organized criminal elements.

A patron can be deemed inadmissible if their lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to public safety. The criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP Program are:

Organized crime and a gang member;

Known associates of organized crime or gangs;

Involved in the drug trade through conviction or other police database;

History of violent criminal activity;

History of firearms offenses.

"Our officers work closely with our partner businesses to ensure that all inadmissible patrons are properly notified and the business is in compliance with regulations under the BC Trespass Act," says Inspector McAndie of the Kelowna RCMP. "Our goal with this program is for all patrons at our local businesses to feel safe knowing they aren’t being placed at risk due to ongoing criminal conflict."

Participation by businesses is voluntary, and gives RCMP officers the authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the business.

If you own a business and are interested in this program you can contact the Kelowna Special Enforcement Team at [email protected].