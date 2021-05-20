New cases dropping provincewide, slowly creeping up locally

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between May 9 and 15.

New COVID-19 cases continued to drop across the province in the past week, but cases in the Central Okanagan, and other areas in the Interior, have increased.

Recent geographic data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 185 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Okanagan between May 9 and 15, up from 162 the week prior.

Last week, the province began releasing data at the more granular Community Health Service Area level, that split the Central Okanagan into several separate regions. While that updated data was expected to be released once again on Wednesday, the BC CDC has yet to provide that data.

New cases largely fell across most local health areas of B.C. compared to the week prior, and the Central Okanagan saw the second largest rise in cases in the province, next to Vancouver City Centre, which saw an increase of 32 new cases.

In the South Okanagan, cases remained relatively stable last week, except in the Keremeos area, where six new cases were identified, up from two the week prior.

And in the North Okanagan and Thompson regions, new cases dropped slightly, with 19 new cases in the Vernon region, four in the Salmon Arm area and 32 in the Kamloops area.

Some of the Kootenay regions posted slight increases in new cases between May 9 and 15, with Fernie recording 11 new cases.

As of Wednesday, the entire Interior region has 495 active cases. Of these, 19 people are hospitalized, 13 of whom are in ICU.

The most significant change in the province though came in the Surrey region, which recorded 1,094 new cases – a drop of 315 from the week before and the lowest recorded new cases there since mid-March.