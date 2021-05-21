Kelowna strangers rally to replace boy's lost belongings

On May 19 at around noon, 10-year-old Landen Corsie-Ronkainen was waiting for the number 10 bus outside of Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall with his mother, Kayla Corsie.

With him, he had a backpack that contained a Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, Landen misplaced his backpack and gaming device at the bus stop. Kayla says her son could have lived with the thought of having to replace the backpack, but the Nintendo Switch was a gift from Landen's father who recently passed away.

Kayla wasted no time contacting the mall after the bag was left behind, but she says in the five minutes it took for her to realize it was missing and to make the call, it was too late. The bag was nowhere to be found and Landen was distraught.

“He just wasn’t himself,” said Kayla.

Kayla made a Facebook post when she got home and asked that if anyone found the lost items, in the hopes they would be returned.

After she made the post, she set out to get groceries, and by the time she returned home from shopping the response from the public and from complete strangers was something Kayla says she did not expect.

“No, definitely not. When I was trying to get some money funding for when his dad passed, it took a lot of effort, so for this I expected maybe just a couple words of encouragement. I never expected that.”

Several people from the Facebook community chipped in to buy Landen a new backpack and Nintendo Switch, and others even asked Kayla if she needed anything during this difficult time. Kayla says a man by the name of Kevin Brissette was in charge of collecting e-transfers and Brissette delivered Landen a new Nintendo Switch with a game for Landen to play no more than five hours after the items went missing.

Another woman provided Landen with a new backpack. “It was so nice of this one guy to do all that for me and sort it out, because you know, my mind was in a blur as I was trying to deal with Landen.”

Much like his mother, Landen is said to be very happy with the way everyone came together, and wants to thank all of those who helped.