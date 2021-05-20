Cook Road boat launch and parking lot now open

Photo: City of Kelowna

Boaters will be able to access Cook Road boat launch in time for the May long weekend.

The city announced Thursday the newly reconstructed boat launch, parking lots and preparation areas are fully functional.

The area was closed while changes were made as part of the adjacent Aqua development.

“This rebuilt facility reflects our on-going commitment to provide municipal services that are fiscally responsible, safe, aesthetically pleasing and functional,” said parking services manager Dave Duncan.

Sidewalks have been added throughout the site, including an accessible pedestrian pathway connecting the bus stop on Lakeshore Road with Cook Road and the launch area, making it safer for pedestrians.

Cook Road has also been extended to Truswell Road as part of the project.

Single vehicle parking stalls have been separated from those for vehicles with trailers attached, and one-way traffic flow has been implemented in the parking lot to allow for easier turning movements.

Launch preparation and tie down areas have also been added to reduce the amount of time users much spend within the launch area.

It's recommended users of the boat launch review the new configuration before using the facilities.

There is on-site signage but understanding how traffic moves will help everyone move through the area more easily.