Subsidized rentals offered for $1,600 for two-bedroom, $950 for one-bedroom

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Columbus Centre on Kelowna's Sutherland Avenue.

Dozens of people began moving into subsidized rental units on Kelowna's Sutherland Avenue last weekend.

The new apartment building, located just south of the Capri Mall, has 36 subsidized one- and two-bedroom rental units along with four additional “rent-geared-to-income” studio apartments. Tenants began moving in last Saturday.

The Columbus Centre offers 24 one-bedroom apartments for $950 per months, along with eight two-bedrooms for $1,600 per month. In April, the average rent for a two-bedroom listing in the Central Okanagan on Castanet was $2,086, while the average one-bedroom rented for $1,375.

The building, at 1165 Sutherland Avenue, is owned and operated by the Columbian Centennial Housing Society, a non-profit housing organization that hasn't been involved in a new apartment development in 35 years.

Last November, CCHS said they had received hundreds of applications for units in their buildings.

"Every new home built in our city is worthy of celebration, but affordable housing projects like this one deserve special notice,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement. “This project means 36 Kelowna couples, seniors and single people will have a new place to call home, and that's a big deal.”

The new building is located on the former site of the Inn From the Cold emergency shelter, which closed its doors in 2019.

Financing for the Columbus Centre came through the B.C. government's HousingHub program, which provides low-interest loans to encourage developers to build low- and middle-income housing. As a stipulation, the developers commit to offer affordable rents to those needing housing. The program was created in 2018.

The province provided CCHS $9.65 million in financing for the Columbus Centre project.

"With the $2-billion increase to our HousingHub's borrowing capacity in Budget 2021 and strong partnerships like our relationship with the City of Kelowna, we're going to see many more badly needed affordable homes just like these opening across the province,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

The development, built by the Culos Development Group, also contains a number of units for purchase. One- and two-bedroom units in the development are currently being advertised, starting at $360,000.

A map of all BC Housing-funded projects in the province can be found here.