UBCO accociate professor suggests low-volume, HIIT workouts

Photo: UBC Okanagan UBC Okanagan researcher Jonathan Little

Low-volume, high-intensity may be the key to keeping fit during the pandemic.

In a recently published edition of Journal of Physiology, UBC Okanagan's Dr. Jonathan Little describes the benefits this type of workout can provide. He even explains how it can sometimes be more effective than traditional forms of aerobic exercise, such as jogging for thirty minutes or attending a cardio class.

“High-intensity interval training involves repeated short bursts of strenuous activity, where people reach 80 to 100 per cent of their predicted maximum heart rate, separated by periods of rest," Dr. Little explained. "The difference between high and low-volume HIIT is the time spent being active. For low-volume HIIT this is less than 15 minutes and for high-volume HIIT, it is more than 15 minutes.”

Dr. Little is an associate professor at the School of Health Exercise Science and the UBCO Health Researcher of the Year.

When comparing traditional forms of aerobic exercise with low-volume, high-intensity interval training, Dr. Little found that there were positive signs of improved health for those involved in his suggested method.

“The findings from recent clinical trials indicate that low-volume HIIT can induce improvements in cardiorespiratory fitness, glucose control, blood pressure and cardiac function," he said. "It also appears that low-volume HIIT is safe and well-tolerated in adults.”

Physical activity is crucial in order to stay healthy, but no matter which routine you follow, Dr. Little says it's always important to get the green light before starting.

“The first step in any new exercise routine is to get the green light from your physician. Remember that every bout of exercise counts—when you exercise today it improves your metabolic functioning immediately and the benefits last into the next day. Keep in mind there is no magic pill. Exercise impacts almost every organ and organ system in our body in an integrative fashion. There will never be a pill to replace all the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Finally, the optimal strategy for you is one that you enjoy and can stick to.”