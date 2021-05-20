Kelowna Mayor on summer safety ahead of long weekend

Madison Erhardt

The May long weekend is nearly here, bringing with it summer sunshine and busier public spaces. Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has a message for residents with the unofficial start to summer this weekend.

"We have put a number of community measures in place so that everyone can enjoy themselves safely and responsibly," Basran said in the video.

Safety ambassadors will be patrolling the city in blue shirts throughout the weekend.

The ambassador program was introduced last year during the first wave of COVID-19 to provide residents and visitors with local health guidelines during the pandemic.

Last week, the RCMP announced six new officers have been added to their Community Safety Unit (CSU), expanding the unit from 21 to 27 officers, adding a senior officer to their ranks, increasing the number of officers on foot patrol from two to six and augmenting them to run seven days per week.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our residents safe this summer," Basran added.