RCMP: Drunk driver blows more than twice the limit following crash

Photo: Carter Ekelund

A 21-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential criminal impaired driving charges after he allegedly failed to stop for police early Thursday morning.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the driver of a full sized pickup truck, who overturned his vehicle near Kelowna’s downtown core, now faces potential criminal impaired driving charges after an incident in the area of Ethel St. and Harvey Ave. just after 1:30 a.m.

A front-line Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a white Ford F350 truck, however the driver refused to stop and allegedly fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Bernard Avenue.

A short time later, patrolling officers located the vehicle over an embankment on Bernard Avenue near Burtch Road. The pickup truck wound up flipped and in the ditch after striking several poles and barriers leaving a wake of damage and debris.

“The driver, who was not seriously injured, was located trapped inside the overturned vehicle. RCMP officers noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “The breath demand was provided to the man, who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment for breath testing. The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than twice the legal limit.”

The 21-year-old Kelowna man was released from custody for a future court date. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.