Kelowna's prepares for May Long weekend with travel restrictions

The May long weekend is almost here, but things will look different once again this year.

Travel restrictions remain in place to stop an influx of out-of-town visitors this weekend, but that likely won’t stop some from finding their way to Kelowna.

Castanet spoke with local residents, and while some said they won’t be going out at all, others say they’ll be enjoying the weather. That has made the night manager at Craft Beer Market, Maya Houssain, feel more optimistic.

“I think for sure with the long weekend coming up we're feeling very prepared, we've scheduled a lot more staff, more implemented measures will be taken care of, so outside we're going to have people policing six feet apart. Just making sure everyone is safe and social distancing so we’re hopefully able to open soon,” said Houssain.

Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna, said she is hoping everyone will follow the rules put in place to avoid further spread of the virus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an important public health issue. We are asking travellers to abide by provincial health restrictions and recommendations in place at least until after the May Long Weekend. For now, that advice means staying within regional zones, avoiding non-essential travel, and staying as close as possible to your community.”

With the weather expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s all weekend with mostly sun in the forecast, the likelihood of patios being busy is high.

One resident said he’ll likely be downtown close to all the action.

“This is where all the watering holes are, so yeah, this is usually where you’ll find me.”