Seventh COVID-related death at Kelowna's Spring Valley care home

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

There has been another COVID-related death at Kelowna's Spring Valley long-term care home.

Interior Health disclosed Wednesday that a seventh person who contracted COVID-19 at the care home has died. Additionally, one more resident at the home has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases there to 33 residents and 12 staff/other.

Despite the increasing cases, and deaths, Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers has said the COVID-19 vaccine has been working effectively at the outbreak. He has noted that elderly people who've been vaccinated, but still contract COVID-19 and die in long-term care homes, may have minor symptoms from the virus itself.

“There's people with multiple co-morbidities that end up getting COVID, and sometimes COVID is the thing that is the last straw, that sort of pushes them over the edge,” Dr. De Villiers said last Friday.

“They can get asymptomatic COVID infection, and it's just an incidental finding a few days or weeks before they pass away unfortunately.”

Citing privacy concerns, Dr. De Villiers has not provided specific details about the deaths at Spring Valley.

Over the weekend, the COVID-19 outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort was declared over, after two residents at that facility died. There remains one other active Interior Health outbreak at Keremeos' Orchard Haven long-term care home, where just one resident and one staff member have tested positive.

While active cases of COVID-19 across the province have continued to steadily decline in recent weeks, that number has risen slightly in the Interior in recent days. As of Wednesday, there are 495 active cases. Nineteen people in the region are hospitalized, 13 of whom are being treated in ICU.