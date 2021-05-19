Boat spotted floating in Wood Lake has beached at Oyama

Photo: Facebook A boat spotted drifting in Wood Lake has beached near Oyama.

A boat that was spotted adrift in Wood Lake earlier this week has come ashore.

The white pleasure craft with the words Caya Largo on the side beached itself in Oyama at the north end of Wood Lake.

A post on the Lake Country BC – one community Facebook page shows the boat resting on the shoreline Wednesday across from Tween Lakes Resort.

Several people commented the boat appears to have been abandoned and has been adrift for some time.