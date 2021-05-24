Our Okanagan: A Uniquely Local Art Exhibition at Kelowna Innovation Centre

Photo: Contributed

The Innovation Centre in Kelowna is featuring a unique local exhibition.

"Our Okanagan” features four Kelowna artists, four landscapes and four creative interpretations until the end of June.

The four local Kelowna artists: Cynthia Gunsinger, Theresa Edwards, Christina Knittel, and Nikki Balfour, decided to challenge themselves with hopes it would inspire others.

The idea was to paint daily for the month, with the intention of completing a painting each day.

“All of Canada is beautiful, but I find the hills, mountains and trees of the Okanagan bring an incredible sense of calm and grounding. There is something about them. Being able to capture these scenes so you can feel like you’re there is deeply fulfilling," artist Theresa Edwards.

The artists painted and then posted daily online, giving each other feedback and encouragement as they went.

Their followers loved it too, getting a rare sneak peek into the artists’ process. The most surprising part of the challenge was that on each Sunday, one artist would contribute a photo from which all four would paint in their own style. It was fascinating to see how different each artist’s interpretation was.

In “Our Okanagan”, these works hang side-by-side and together stunningly showcase the beautiful Okanagan Valley landscape while celebrating the creative lens. “It was such an honour to create this show for our community to enjoy,” said artist Nikki Balfour.

“Our Okanagan” will be at Kelowna Innovation Centre at 460 Doyle Avenue until the end of June.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.