Kelowna  

Cougar caught on camera in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna resident Dan Cantin says he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a mountain lion walking around his yard in the early morning hours Saturday.

Cantin lives along near KLO Road and Richter Street and says just before 4 a.m. on May 15 he thought he had a big dog wandering around the outside of his home.

"It caught my eye and I saw the back end and said wow is that a big dog in my carport. I noticed on the other camera going to the backyard he came up and it was clearly a mountain lion."

In the first few seconds of the video, you can see a racoon running away from the big cat.

Cantin says he has lived in the area for a number of years and has never seen a cougar.

"I woke my neighbour up right away because he has a cat. I said 'there is a cougar outside,' and so we went out and immediately the cat came around the corner from where the cougar came from and he just sauntered inside."

