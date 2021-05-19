Kelowna looks to a new method of building out transportation infrastructure

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna hopes a pilot project in the South Pandosy and Lower Mission area can be a springboard to future infrastructure improvements.

Transportation planning engineer Chad Williams says the city is exploring the use of 'quick-build' technology to extend the Abbott Street active transportation corridor.

The plan is to use the infrastructure technology to extend the well-traveled route from Rose Avenue all the way down to Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.

“Quick-build strategies combine interim materials on existing street space, with limited new construction, to deliver projects sooner and at a lower cost than originally scheduled in our 10-Year Capital Plan,” said Williams.

“Extending the Abbott ATC will link the downtown and Pandosy areas, improving access to parks, beaches and amenities along the way.”

Improvements contemplated include a two-way protected bike lane with a multi-use path in areas where space is constrained.

Williams says the pilot project could lead to future Abbott Street improvements and other city projects.

He says quick-build projects are popular around North America.

Pending budget approval, construction could start sometime in 2022.

Residents are invited to provide feedback on the project now through June 6.