Kelowna RCMP reminding drivers to slow down and move over

Kelowna RCMP were set up along Duck Lake Thursday morning reminding drivers about B.C.’s “slow down and move over” law.

While many B.C. motorists are unaware of the law, drivers must slow down and change lanes for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in the first hour of being set up, they stopped 25 people who didn’t follow the law. No tickets were issued with Thursday being an educational effort, but she said they would be issued for egregious violations.

“It is something that we take seriously… every year we see workers on the side of the road being injured and killed by people that are not following that rule,” she said.

The law requires motorists to slow their speeds to 70 km/h while in an 80 km/h or over zone or drop to 40 km/h when in an under 80 km/h zone. If travelling on a two-lane road, the driver must also change lanes.

Motorists are also being asked to slow down over the May Long weekend, which saw, 540 people were injured in 2,300 crashes in B.C. in 2017.

Road checks are also set up on the highways leaving the Lower Mainland to discourage non-essential travel. Noseworthy hopes that most residents have gotten the message from health officials.

“[Travel] is something that we will be working with our partners to watch, we would like to think that people are making sure they are safe and they are following the rules.”

And if you plan on camping this long weekend in the backcountry, Noseworthy says you should let someone know where you are going.

“We are not supposed to be going great distances, but if you are going somewhere that is a little bit out of the way and into the woods, make sure that you are telling someone where you are going and what you are doing.”