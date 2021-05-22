A Kelowna petting zoo is ready to open for the season

Madison Erhardt

The roosters are crowing, the ducks are quacking and Don-O-Ray Farm Adventure is open.

The Kelowna Zoo officially opened Friday at 10 a.m. just in time for the long weekend.



‘’It has taken a little while to get everything ready, but we are all set up. We have got all of our COVID safety regulations in place so masks are mandatory, we have hand sanitizer stations everywhere throughout the whole facility. There are lots of rules all over and posted at each of the stations so they are really easy to follow and find," said manager Mark Peterson.

And there are a few new attractions this year.

“You might know of our hedge maze. It is a 10,000 square-foot hedge maze, kind of like a corn maze. But it lasts a little longer and we keep it up all year round and this year it will have a couple of new surprises hidden inside of it.”

This year the farm will also feature three baby lambs and their mother that you can pet and feed.

The farm adventure is a combination of a petting zoo and a number of outdoor activities.

Owner Satnam Basran says he's thankful to provide families with a fun outlet during the pandemic.

“We love to serve the people of Kelowna and valley people. They enjoy it. We have the Farmers market here too.”

The market opens May 29 and features a range of fresh, fruits vegetables, sauces and desserts.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit their website.