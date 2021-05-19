Fire Department aware of black smoke east of Lake Country

Photo: Travis GC - Facebook Black smoke was spotted in the Beaver Lake Road area Wednesday.

A large plume of black smoke was seen in the Beaver Lake Road area east of Lake Country Wednesday afternoon, and the local fire department is aware of the fire.

The smoke was spotted just before 1 p.m., and a person at the Lake Country Fire Department told Castanet they are "aware of the situation."

She would not say if fire crews responded, deferring comment on the matter to Fire Chief Steve Windsor. Castanet is waiting to hear back from Chief Windsor with additional details.

The BC Wildfire Service said they were not aware of any wildfires in the area, and a spokesperson said the black smoke would likely not be the result of burning trees.

Castanet will update this story when more information is available.