Community donations aid construction of therapeutic playground at Starbright Children's Development Centre

Photo: Contributed

A new therapeutic playground is set to officially open at Starbright Children's Development Centre in Kelowna next week.

Construction and installation of equipment wrapped up earlier Wednesday following a few years of planning and fundraising.

The playground effort was spearheaded by Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh.

Together, they helped raise about $80,000 for the project with the help of numerous businesses and individuals, including the estate of the agency's founder Dr. Cliff Henderson, and Kelowna Toyota, who pushed the campaign over the finish line.

The specialized therapy equipment needed for the playground is sensitive to the touch and to sound, which allow the children at the centre to combine play with the pursuit of their therapeutic goals.

"It gives me great joy to know we have been able to make a difference and help young children improve their quality of life," said Picklyk.

Playground equipment was provided through Habitat Systems while Lakeshore Landscaping laid the artificial turf.

"Today is just such an exciting day," said Singh whose daughter accessed programs through Starbright as a child.

"We are so grateful to all those who have donated and supported our vision. This will help so many children build their strength and core muscles while playing and having fun."

Singh says she and Picklyk are already thinking of ways to expand the playground.

Phase 2, she says, would include a higher level of equipment and more of it.