Kootenay Rotary clubs raise $50k for KGH and JoeAnna's House

Photo: Contributed From left; Bob Finnie, Director, Rotary Club of Golden; Ruth Finnie; Clare Mallow, JoeAnna?s House volunteer and KGH Foundation board member; Doug Rankmore, CEO, KGH Foundation; Allison Ramchuk, Chief Development Officer, KGH Foundation and; Darlene Haslock, Manager, JoeAnna?s House.

COVID-19 and a global pandemic didn't stop sixteen Rotary clubs from across the Kootenays from raising $50,000 in support of Kelowna's JoeAnna’s House.

“We chose JoeAnna’s House because Kelowna General Hospital is the lead referral hospital for our Kootenay communities,” says Bob Finnie from the Rotary Club of Golden. “Many Kootenay residents have had to travel to Kelowna for care, and thanks to JoeAnna’s House, they have a beautiful place to stay that is close to KGH and their loved ones.”

The money was raised from the proceeds of a very popular, ongoing online bingo game.

JoeAnna’s House, which opened its doors in November 2019, is located on the KGH campus and provides much-needed short-term accommodations for the families of patients from outside the Central Okanagan who must travel to KGH for advanced or specialized medical care.

“We’ve welcomed dozens of families from the Kootenays in our first year of operation,” says Darlene Haslock, Manager of JoeAnna’s House. “It is incredibly heart-warming to receive gifts like this generated in the home communities we serve.”