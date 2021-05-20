Murder trial begins four years after body found off Coquihalla

Photo: Facebook Jared Jorgenson

One of the three men accused of killing a 20-year-old man in 2017 and leaving his body on a forestry road off the Coquihalla Highway began his trial in Kelowna this week.

The jury trial for 30-year-old Jared Jorgenson began Monday, more than four years after Michael Bonin's body was found on the Peers Creek forestry road, east of Hope.

Jorgenson faces a second-degree murder charge, and he's been out of custody on $35,000 bail since June 2018.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Bonin and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Ryan Watt, now 29, is set to face trial for Bonin's killing next January.

All three men were charged nine months after Bonin's body was found.

To prevent any influence on the future jury in Watt's trial, a sweeping publication ban was ordered for both Jorgenson's trial and Fleurant's sentencing hearing, which prohibits reporting on any of the evidence at the two hearings until the completion of Watt's trial.

All three men were initially set to face trial together in June of 2020, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March of this year, Watt applied to further adjourn his trial. The reason for the adjournment is covered under a publication ban. Watt's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 24, 2022.

Following Fleurant's sentencing earlier this month, Bonin's mother Annette said: “one down, two to go.”