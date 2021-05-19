City of Kelowna set to open water parks ahead of long weekend

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna is preparing for the May long weekend by offering up a way for people to stay cool.

Kelowna’s waterparks are set to open Saturday, May 22, and will be open seven days a week, weather permitting until Sept. 6.

Waterpark users are asked to keep pandemic health and safety a priority while enjoying waterparks and any outdoor public spaces this summer.

“One of the special considerations for waterparks as they reopen this season is to be mindful of crowds and flexible with plans,” says Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “If you arrive at a waterpark and it looks too busy, come back later or try another location. We’re lucky enough here in Kelowna to have plenty of beach and park space to enjoy.”

Kelowna’s three waterparks are open seven days a week with the following hours of operation: