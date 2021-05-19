The Mackenzie Tour stop returns to Kelowna in September

Photo: Wayne Moore/file 2019 GolfBC winner Jake Knapp

If all goes well, professional golf will make a triumphant return to Kelowna later this year.

Officials with the Mackenize Tour - PGA TOUR Canada have announced the GolfBC Championship will return to Gallagher's Canyon in 2021.

The entire Mackenzie Tour, including the GolfBC Championship, was cancelled in 2020 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament director Hugh Vassos says the tournament is slated for Sept. 20-25, three months later than it is typically held.

Instead of being one of the first stops on the tour in early to mid June, the tournament will be near the end of teh tour calendar.

It is also slated to be one day shorter, running from Monday through Saturday.

Vassos, who doesn't expect either change to be permanent, is just happy to be talking golf again.

“We are thrilled to announce that the GolfBC Championship will return with a new Autumn date, and we are confident we will present a first- class tournament,” said Vassos.

“We also look forward to hosting a number of the top Canadian players and providing them an opportunity to play at one of the best golf courses in country. This will certainly bode well for the future of the game in Canada.

"GolfBC and Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club look forward to welcoming back the GolfBC Championship at its new fall date and continuing the momentum and positive community impact of the first four seasons of the event."

While the dates have been firmed up, organizers are continuing to monitor issues around the pandemic.

They are working with local and provincial health authorities, and will continue to do so in the months leading up to the tournament.

Approval has not yet been granted, however organizers are encouraged the tournament can be played based on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The format for the tournament will remain pretty much the same. The annual Pro-Am, giving businesses and avid golfers a chance to tee it up with the pros, will take place on the Monday leading up to the tournament.

The 72-hole event will run from Wednesday to Saturday.

Jake Knapp, who won the event when it was last played, is competing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith, a MacKenzie Tour graduate, is fourth on the Korn Ferry points list while Grayson Seig, who shot a tournament record 59 two years ago, won for the first time on the PGA's development tour last weekend.