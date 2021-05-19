Dozens of pilots ready for takeoff this long weekend

Photo: Contributed

22-year-old pilot Trevor Jones is ready for takeoff this Sunday.

Jones and a dozen other pilots will take part in a fly-over on Sunday, May 23.

The group will start in Kelowna, then head north to Vernon before heading to Penticton.

A year ago, Jones planned and executed a flyover in honour of Capt. Jennifer Casey of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who died after a tragic crash in Kamloops last summer.

This weekend Jones' goal is to put smiles on faces.

“With what is going on in the world, not a lot of people can get out with their families so I just wanted to do something where people in the Okanagan can go outside for an hour and enjoy some aeroplanes and lighten everyone's day up.”

There will be four groups of aircraft participating.

"The first group of aircraft in group one will be the high-performance group of aircraft. These will be planes people will not want to miss. I will be leading that group in the Gold Mooney Ovation aka “Goldfinger”, and my Dad will trail with his Lancair," Jones said.

Group number two will also be a fast group. It will consist of roughly five airplanes.

Group three will be the slowest group with six aircraft.

Group four will be ending the procession in the Amphibious/Floatplane category.

"This will be the finale of the flight, and there will be some very, very special aircraft in attendance, a Piston Beaver, Super Petrel, and two Cessnas will be ending off the procession."

The procession will begin downtown at 12 p.m.

"Our main focus for the flight will be primarily focused anywhere waterfront downtown Kelowna from Knox to Mission, and West Kelowna."

"Spectators are welcome anywhere downtown where they can view, or on either end of the runway at Kelowna Airport. We will not be going as far as Vernon or Pentiction," Jones added.