Kelowna woman, 29, suffers heart attack and is thankful for KGH

Photo: Contributed

A 29-year-old Kelowna mother is still in disbelief after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

Chantel Mayne is a mom of three with no history of heart problems and says the heart attack came out of nowhere.

"I was watching a movie on Tuesday, and two seconds later my whole chest was on fire. It was intense pain and felt like someone was standing on my chest. A few minutes later I had hot and cold sweats, couldn’t breathe, and felt dizzy. Initially, I almost passed it off as bad heartburn, but I knew something was wrong and I woke my boyfriend up to call 911."

When Mayne arrived at Kelowna General Hospital they ran an electrocardiogram and she was told she was having a heart attack.

Mayne says she has no previous health issues.

"I now have some medication I have to take because my heart is inflamed, but then I should be good to go. I have to get regular ultrasounds on my chest to make sure everything is fine."

Mayne says she wants her scare to serve as a reminder to others.

"Don't ever ignore chest pain. If you think it might be something else better safe than sorry."

The 29-year-old celebrates her 30th birthday on May 31 and credits her smooth recovery to the nurses and doctors at KGH.

"They were so, so good. Mary on the cardiac floor was amazing. All the nurses and Dr. Hodge did the ECG on me. All the staff were just so good." she said.

Mayne says she also wants to point out that her heart attack was not related to COVID-19.

"A lot of people have been asking me if I have had my COVID vaccine and if that is why it happened. It is not COVID-19 related at all."