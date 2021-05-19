COSAR called off, RCMP still searching for missing diver

Photo: Rob Gibson

The search for missing 52-year-old Kamloops firefighter, Captain Brian Lannon, is now entering day five.

COSAR Manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet that the RCMP have advised COSAR that they should stand down for the time being, "we've been searching for four days and we all have other jobs, we're exhausted."

Tresnich says, "any other information as of today has to go through the RCMP."

Tresnich says the RCMP is continuing the search independently at this time, "they just don't need our boat today."

RCMP and COSAR rescue divers and personnel have been combing the area on either side of the William R. Bennett bridge since the diver failed to re-surface Saturday afternoon.

Lannon's family also released a statement to the media announcing his passing on Tuesday.

"Brian and his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Cook, were in Kelowna on Saturday May 15 for Brian to join his recreational dive partner and two local Kelowna divers to do a recreational dive from City Park near the W. R. Bennett bridge," the family statement said.

"They completed a dive in the morning without incident. During their second dive of the day, Brian became separated from his diving partner and the dive team lost contact with him. When it became apparent that he had not resurfaced, his dive team began searching with the assistance of some local boaters and called for emergency response."

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for the any new information.

"At this time we are continuing to search for the missing diver, but there is no new information to provide," states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.