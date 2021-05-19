A fourth company has hit the streets of Kelowna offering e-scooter rentals

Photo: Bird Canada

And then there were four.

Bird Canada is the latest company to unveil shared e-scooter rentals in Kelowna.

They join Lime, Zip and Roll, all of whom introduced shared e-scooters soon after the city modified its bylaws to allow them on city streets.

A three-year pilot program introduced by the province earlier this year paved the way for a handful of cities, including Kelowna and Vernon to open the streets to the micromobility products.

“We are thrilled to join the Kelowna shared e-scooter pilot as it’s another great opportunity to showcase how our micromobility solutions are being used in Canadian cities as an alternate transportation option,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada.

“We have deployed a local street team that will be on hand throughout the duration of the pilot to reinforce our focus on rider safety and scooting etiquette for the benefit of all residents and visitors.”

To use the scooters, riders need to download the Bird smartphone app.

Through the app, riders can locate the most conveniently located Bird e-scooter and ride directly to their desired destination.

New riders are provided an in-app tutorial on how to ride a Bird and how to park it in compliance with local rules.

As helmet use is mandatory in Kelowna, riders can request a free helmet be sent to them through the app.

Riders are requested to park e-scooters in the furniture zone of the sidewalk, out of the public right of way, in line with benches, trees, garbage bins, and bike racks without blocking pedestrian travel

The launch of shared e-scooters throughout Kelowna has been anything but smooth.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran called the rollout "messy," saying there have been some "growing pains."

Complaints from residents include users not wearing a helmet, riding on sidewalks and parking them in the middle of sidewalks.