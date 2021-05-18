Witnesses say they see smoke, flames coming from Glenmore Landfill, one fire engine on scene

Photo: Keven Lock

Witnesses are reporting a fire at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill.

Keven Lock, who said he lives next to the landfill, told Castanet News there is one fire engine currently on scene.

Lock said he can see visible flames coming from part of the landfill, along with "lots of smoke".

Quail Ridge resident Steve Moore told Castanet he began to see smoke coming from the landfill around 8 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and the Glenmore Landfill for more information.