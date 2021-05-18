Agitated Alzheimer’s patients sought for clinical study in Kelowna

Photo: pixabay

Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking individuals who suffer from agitation due to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to participate in a research study.

The study will determine the effectiveness and safety of an investigational drug for the condition.

“People with Alzheimer’s disease may become agitated or aggressive as the disease progresses,” explains Dr. Eugene Okorie, principal investigator at Okanagan Clinical Trials, and a practicing psychiatrist in the community. “There is major unmet need in this area, with no approved treatments currently available.”

Agitation in Alzheimer’s is characterized by restlessness, insomnia, pacing back and forth and in severe cases verbal and/or physical aggression.

“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s who experiences agitation is stressful,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials. “New medications that decrease agitation would be very beneficial for Alzheimer’s patients and their care partners.”

Eligible volunteers for the study will be men and women between the ages of 50-90 who have probable Alzheimer’s disease and agitation and experience moderate-to-severe agitation for at least two weeks that interferes with daily routine activities.

More than 750 patients will participate in this clinical study worldwide, and participation in the study will last 20 weeks. All study-related care and investigational drug will be provided at no cost, and participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more, click here.