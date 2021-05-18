Glenmore residents rush to fight brush fire in Ballou Park

Photo: Courtney Ball

Quick action from a group of residents in Glenmore managed to help control a brush fire in a park Tuesday afternoon.

The fire ignited at roughly 4:30 p.m. in Ballou Park as residents were returning from work.

“They could see it from their houses and came with small buckets and shovels. My neighbour behind me drove over with his truck, he’s got a carpet cleaning business so carries a bit of water in his truck… and pulled out a hose,” said resident Courtney Ball.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze was described by crews as a smouldering ground fire. Crews then took over extinguishing the fire, which was a straightforward task.

A large wildfire in the same area gave the neighbourhood a serious scare in 2018, so residents were quick to pounce on the flames Tuesday.

“Definitely a neighbourhood effort. I saw someone else coming from the end of the street with a fire extinguisher,” Ball said, thanking her neighbours for their efforts

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.