COVID-19 case at Kelowna mail depot delays deliveries

Photo: Canada Post

Mail delivery was paused to parts of the Central Okanagan on Tuesday due to a case of COVID-19 at the Kelowna mail depot.

Canada Post says they were notified on May 18 that an employee working at the delivery centre on Baillie Avenue tested positive.

“We have followed the guidance of public health in informing employees, supporting contact tracing and conducting a sanitization of the facility where the employee works. While at our facility, the employee followed our physical distancing measures and wore personal protective equipment,” Canada Post said in a statement.

The Baillie Avenue facility was closed for the day Tuesday for sanitization with the expectation that all service and delivery will resume on Wednesday.

The Crown corporation said today’s closure impacted customers in Kelowna and West Kelowna with the postal codes beginning with V1W, V1V, V1Y and V4T.

“We certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees. That's why, since the beginning, we've committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe,” Canada Post added.

“We also work closely with union officials at the local level to address concerns and adapt our approach as guidance evolves. This approach, including other measures, has helped us to keep people safe while maintaining an essential service to Canadians.”