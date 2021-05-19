Local man films grizzly and cub in wild outside Kelowna

A Kelowna man captured a photo and a short video of a grizzly bear and cub on Postill Lake Road.

James Craig tells Castanet he spotted the sow and her cub on the afternoon of May 11 about three kilometres up the road.

Ken Owens of the BC Conservation Officer Service reviewed the video and confirmed the bears were grizzlies.

Owens wasn't overly concerned about the grizzly, "it is in it's natural territory and is behaving like a bear."

But he was concerned by the sight of the cub playing with an abandoned garbage bag in an area that also appears to contain other trash.

"Troubling cub accessing non-natural attractants left in area," he said.

According to the government of British Columbia there are approximately 23 adult grizzly bears per 1,000 km's in the Central Monashee area and 13 per 1,000 km's in the Kettle-Granby area. Both areas border Kelowna boundaries.

British Columbia is home to about one quarter of the entire North American population of grizzlies with approximately 15,000 bears. Grizzly bears are not as abundant or widely distributed as black bears and are generally absent from the Central Interior, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Grizzly bears are the slowest reproducing land mammal in North America and female bears have a reputation for being fiercely protective of their offspring.