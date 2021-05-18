Kiwanis Legacy Fund providing $185k in community grants

Photo: KGH Foundation Melina Moran (right), KGH Foundation Manager of Grants on behalf of the Kiwanis Legacy Fund, presents a $48,000 cheque to Ginny Becker (left), Executive Director, Child Advocacy Centre Kelowna.

The Kiwanis Legacy Fund has announced that it will be contributing $185,000 in community grants in 2021.

The group says their desire to support the health and well-being of local youth in Kelowna will be fulfilled because of this award.

“Our mission is more important than ever, especially given the added challenges our local young people have had to grapple with this past year,” says Wendy Falkowski, Kiwanis Legacy Fund (KLF) committee chair. “These projects are so needed and we know that they will have an impact in supporting some of our communities most vulnerable youth.”

This year, the KGH foundation and KLF committee approved five grants for funding with a committed focus on supporting youth and child mental health initiatives. Those initiatives include a new text lifeline for youth, a program that provides trauma support called the Resilient Families Program, a youth mental health navigator at the Benvoulin Housing units, a Pediatrics Wellness Support Project which will fund items for staff to provide a number of different coping mechanisms, as well as essential items for those in care such as hygiene products and clothing.

The KGH Foundation has been active since 1978, and it is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House and Central Okanagan Hospice House.