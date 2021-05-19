Kelowna Paddle Centre offering open house this weekend

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking for something to do this long weekend, the Kelowna Paddle Centre is hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday.

Tamlyn Böhm, Kelowna Paddle Centre manager, says staff will be on hand between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to answer any questions and provide information about classes, programs, equipment and memberships.

Kelowna Paddle Centre is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with the City of Kelowna to provide affordable access to the lake for those interested in paddle craft. Through classes, programs and rentals, the public can experience the joys of the lake for a one-time fee or a seasonal membership.

"The paddle centre offers a range of classes and has created a community where like-minded paddlers can learn from one another and develop skills to help them stay safe while on the water," Böhm says.

The club is also offering a 10 per cent discount on memberships bought on either Saturday or Sunday during the open house.

Anyone who is interested in learning about the KPC is encouraged to stop by to find out how they can get paddling no matter their experience level.

"KPC will be touring couples around the facility throughout the day, showing the available equipment and providing information on programs," Böhm added.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including contact tracing and visitors are asked to wear masks, all other current COVID-19 protocols will be followed as usual.