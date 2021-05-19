Prolific offender gets 3 years, 4 months for Hwy 97 crash

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna prolific offender has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail after a serious crash in West Kelowna back in 2019.

John Aronson was found guilty after a trial of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and breach of probation for the incident on Sept. 23, 2019.

On the same day after being released from prison on prior convictions, Aronson got behind the wheel of a car while being prohibited from driving.

Officers attempted to pull Aronson over as he travelled west over the Bennett Bridge, but he failed to stop.

Rather than pursue in the heavy rush-hour traffic, the officer pulled over on the Westside Road on-ramp and turned the vehicle's emergency lights off.

Less than a minute later, the team lead heard on his radio there was a serious crash on the highway, about 800 metres west of Westside Road.

Aronson fractured his skull in the crash and broke his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle, and the highway was closed for several hours.

The driver of the Dodge truck Aronson collided with suffered no physical injuries, but was physiologically scared and could not return to work for a year.

"Knowing full well the consequences he would face if he was caught driving while prohibited, he chose to do just that. He carefully took steps for him to minimize the risk of being observed by the police operating an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle," said judge Clarke Burnett on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately for the rest of the law-abiding motorists travelling throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna that early evening when the marked police car came up behind Mr. Aronson they became obstacles impeding his escape from police. Their safety was the least of Mr. Aronson's concerns. All he cared about was not being caught," Burnett added.

The Crown argued Aronson should be sentenced to four years in jail due to his extraordinarily long criminal record and the Defence argued for two and half years.

At a sentencing hearing back in 2019 after being charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, theft of a vehicle, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and 14 counts of driving while disqualified he told the sentencing judge his eyes were opened.

"Obviously what was done was a good eye-opener and I want to be there for my kids except that I was in a bad state of life and I was using. I didn't care what I did. It got control of my life. I'm sorry for what I did and you are not going to see me back in here," Aronson told the courts in 2019.

"Those words were meaningless. After being shot twice by the police, severely bitten by a police dog and spending eight months in jail did nothing to deter him," judge Burnett said Tuesday.

With credit for 842 days already served, Aronson has 364 days remaining on his sentence.

Upon release, Aronson is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle for ten years. He will also be placed on a two-year probation.

"I certainly hope we don't see you back here again," judge Burnett said at the end of sentencing.

"Me too," replied Aronson.