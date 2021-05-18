173967
Unoccupied kayak prompts search of Mission Creek

Firefighters and search volunteers were called about an overturned kayak in Mission Creek Tuesday morning.

The kayak was wedged under the K.L.O Road bridge and there was some initial concern that the overturned kayak was occupied.

Rescue crews have now freed the kayak, which was unoccupied, and are now conducting a sweep of the creek banks. The incident resulted in the closure of the K.L.O Road bridge while the search took place, but crews are now demobilizing and the bridge should be reopening shortly.

