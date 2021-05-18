Pleasure craft possibly set adrift from windstorm the night before

Photo: Bobbi DiMaggio This boat was spotted floating on Wood Lake Tuesday.

Last night's windstorm seems to have set a boat adrift.

A post by Bobbi DiMaggio on the Lake Country B.C. One Community Facebook page just after 10 a.m. Tuesday shows a boat floating free in the middle of Wood Lake.

“It’s been drifting from the south end of Wood Lake. Be about a half hour til it hits the shore by the store. Side reads Cape Largo maybe,” said the post.

By noon there had been no comments as to who owns the watercraft.