Kelowna's community safety plan hits delays

A few bumps in the road have caused a delay in development of Kelowna's community safety plan.

Development of the plan was endorsed by city council in September of last year with a final report and presentation expected in the spring of 2021.

That timeline has been pushed back about six months.

Crime prevention supervisor Colleen Cornock told city council both timelines and engagement were impacted by the snap provincial election last fall.

Numerous staff changes within the original consulting firm also impacted timelines.

"We identified a need to terminate this contract and find a new consulting partner," said Cornock.

"In April, the Canadian Municipal Network for Crime Prevention came on board. They represent more than 100 communities across Canada and almost 50 per cent of Canada's population."

Cornock indicated the full working group re-engaged representatives from First Nations Health Authority, Interior Health, Ministry of Children and Family Development, Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, RCMP, SD23 and the city early in the new year.

Moving forward, she says the team has modified its engagement approach, and will host five facilitated workshops representing a wide range of community groups and members.

While the project has faced some hiccups, we are very excited about our current direction. CMNCP plays a lead role in developing community safety plans across our country," she said.

"They have heard our desire for a plan rooted in best practices, while also incorporating local voices and experiences. As a project management team, we are fully engaged with working with our community partners, Kelowna residents, the steering committee and members of council."

Cornock says the ultimate plan is committed to be tangible, pragmatic, targeted and will identify solutions which can be achieved locally with the next five years.

"Increasing community safety for everyone requires a collective approach.

"Developing a plan includes identifying what currently exists and is working, as well as identifying challenges and the needs yet to be met."