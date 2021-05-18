RCMP, COSAR going into day 4 of search for missing diver

Photo: Madison Erhardt

Kelowna RCMP and COSAR have entered day four of the search for a diver who went missing on Saturday near the William R. Bennett bridge.

RCMP have brought in a surface-supplied diving apparatus that will allow divers to work underneath the bridge safely.

A 52-year-old male diver went missing after he did not surface from a dive Saturday afternoon near the bridge.

RCMP and COSAR members have been scouring the area for the past four days, while the family of the missing diver anxiously waits for news.

Emergency crews were called to the east side of the William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m. for a possible drowning after a recreational diver in the lake never resurfaced.

COSAR manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet the public are still being asked to give the rescue crews a wide berth as they continue their work.

Additional personnel has already been called in to support the search crews including COSAR's side scanners and underwater cameras. They are also using a brand-new tool called the aqua lens which allows for better underwater clarity.