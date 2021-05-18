RCMP say sound of gunshots in downtown Kelowna actually fireworks

Photo: Pixabay

Castanet has received several calls about what sounded like gunfire in downtown Kelowna early Tuesday morning.

Rod Robinson tells Castanet he heard what sounded like multiple loud bangs, what he thought was gun shots, from his home on Ellis St., "I phoned 911 and they indicated they had numerous similar reports."



Kelowna RCMP said the noise was actually from fireworks being set off in the downtown Kelowna area.

Another Castanet reader said, "I would like to know from the 'powers that be' why fireworks are allowed to be going off at 2:00 a.m., on more than one occasion. This happened last night, a beautiful spectacle, but the party along with it, and huge explosions was not appreciated at that hour."

Police say fireworks calls can be hard to investigate.

"If we can find them in the act, in possession of the fireworks, or have a witness that can identify them doing it, they can be dealt with. But often that’s not the case," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.