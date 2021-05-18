Kelowna RCMP focusing on gangs, those benefiting on the sale of drugs

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file The Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse

Kelowna's top cop says all the major gangs are operating here in the Central Okanagan.

During her quarterly update Supt. Kara Triance told Kelowna city council a major focus for the RCMP is curtailing their activities.

"You can see we are working hard to suppress this work as we focus on those who are benefiting on the economic sales of drugs, and we will continue to do this work through intelligence-led policing and successful prosecution of our cases as we actively work to suppress violent offences in our community," said Triance.

The city, she said, has been the subject of some "major violent crime," over the first three months of 2021, including the brazen daylight shooting of Kyle Gianis outside Global Fitness.

Earlier this spring, members of the province's gang enforcement team spent six days in Kelowna, learning about local crime hot spots, and up-to-date intelligence to help with enforcement activities while in the region.

Triance says Insp. Beth McAndie, who recently came to the detachment from Surrey, has implemented the "inadmissible patrons" program.

"We have this in place and ready to roll out in time for summer.

"We are actively engaged in discussions with our Liquor Control and Licensing facilities, as well as the hotels.That work allows us to focus on those who are committing the most violent crime in our communities."

A similar initiative banning gang colours from local pubs, clubs, bars and other establishments was tried a decade ago in the city.

Meantime, Triance says the detachment is ready for the expected influx of visitors to the Central Okanagan this summer.

Patrols will be stepped up in public spaces, including parks, rail trails and downtown areas where visitors are expected to frequent.

But the detachment with a higher crime rate and more cases per officer than comparable-sized communities in the province will be stretched thin.

"We will be operating with stretched staffing levels and making adjustments to do so, and in doing so, have moved some of our investigative services officers to the front lines, we have paused our training efforts over the summer and limited vacation to support an established minimum front line.

"We have prepared on busy weekends with quick response team members investing in additional officers during those busy times, and making sure events are properly staffed."