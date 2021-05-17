A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Photo: HE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File

Interior Health has confirmed an exposure of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the health authority, the individual is self-isolating with support from public health teams.

Interior Health will reach out to anyone who was potentially exposed to the person through contract tracing.

The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.