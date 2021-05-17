New rental projects planned for the downtown and hospital areas get initial council approval

Photo: S2 Architecture

With hardly a question and barely any comments, Kelowna city council gave first reading to zoning changes for a pair of housing rental projects proposed for the city.

The largest of the two is a 176 unit, 20-storey highrise proposed by BC Housing encompassing two lots on Bertram Street, a half block north of Bernard.

The other is a much smaller apartment planned for Royal Avenue across from Kelowna General Hospital. That project would consolidate three single-family lots directly west of a hospital surface parking lot.

Developers of both projects are also applying for the Residential Rental Tenure Only subzone which would guarantee they remain rental properties in perpetuity.

Planner Jocelyn Black says a covenant would also be placed on Royal Avenue project designating a portion of the residential rentals for hospital staff, visitors and hospital related institutions.

The only comment on either project came from Mayor Basran, who said he was "very excited" to see the Bertram Street project go to public hearing.

Both developments will be subject to a public hearing before council can move them forward.