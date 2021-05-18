Federal court rules Kelowna officer's promotion tainted with 'apprehension of bias'

Photo: Colin Dacre

A federal justice has ruled an officer’s promotion within the Kelowna RCMP was tainted with the perception of bias and has suggested the detachment get an outside set of eyes to review the process.

Cpl. Scott Podmoroff was passed over for a promotion that carried the rank of Sergeant, leading him to file a grievance in December 2015, alleging the successful candidate was not the right fit and he was more qualified.

In the midst of the grievance process, Cpl. Podmoroff learned that the successful candidate received help drafting their application from two more senior Mounties, which is against RCMP policy.

One of the senior officers who provided the assistance to the successful candidate was later involved in the selection process for the promotion.

Insp. Brent Mundle, the officer primarily responsible for the promotion process in this case, asked Staff Sgt. Jordan to help him select and rank the candidates. Jordan had previously provided feedback to two of the candidates in the running.

The detachment at the time was being run by Supt. Nick Romanchuk. Mundle took over command of the detachment in 2016 before leaving the post and retiring earlier this year.

The RCMP grievance process has two levels. Cpl. Podmoroff’s grievance partially succeeded at the “initial level,” with an adjudicator ruling in 2019 that having an officer provide feedback to candidates and then be involved in the selection process was “clearly not appropriate.”

The adjudicator ordered Podmoroff’s application be compared against the successful candidate by an unbiased assessor, and if successful, Podmoroff would be promoted to a similar position retroactively. The original successful candidate’s promotion would not be impacted.

Podmoroff, however, refused to accept that remedy and appealed up to the “final level” in the grievance process, which upheld the adjudicator’s remedy.

Podmoroff then sued the Attorney General of Canada to get the decision overturned, arguing that the adjudicator’s remedy sent the matter “back to the perceived point of error.”

“He alleges, however, that the real point of error was when the successful candidate received help, which was more than feedback, on their application by the officer that then was part of the selection process,” Justice Glennys McVeigh said in a decision last week.

The Justice would ultimately side with Podmoroff and noted that the promotion process in the case clearly didn’t follow policy and the grievance remedy was unreasonable.

Court documents state Staff Sgt. Jordan told his superiors that he is one of very few people in the Kelowna detachment who have been involved in the past on promotion valuation committees and he “routinely” helps candidates.

“There is no doubt he would have an inside track on what competency examples would be successful on an application,” Justice McVeigh said.

And while Jordan often provided input to officers in the running for promotions, Justice McVeigh said RCMP policy clearly states only an applicant officer’s supervisor may provide feedback in that way.

McVeigh ruled the successful candidate had an “advantage in the process,” which was tainted by an “overall apprehension of bias.”

“What happened in this promotion process directly contravened written policy,” McVeigh ruled, adding the RCMP’s final-level grievance adjudicator did not “adequately explain why this is acceptable.”

“The merits of a promotion need to be tested in a fair process,” McVeigh noted.

McVeigh, however, stopped short of granting Podmoroff's request for a backdated promotion and removal of the successful candidate.

McVeigh instead sent the grievance back to be redetermined by a new decision maker.

“I will suggest, through not direct, that a decision made from outside the Kelowna detachment and outside Division E (B.C.) should be used for the redetermination given that some of the same personal may be in the same positions, and may be better evaluated by a completely ‘fresh set of eyes’ for the redetermination,” McVeigh ruled.

Podmoroff was also granted $2,500 for legal costs.