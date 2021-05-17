Do Gooders launches in Kelowna to help charities and non-profits

Photo: Contributed Kathleen Lemieux and Stephen Somerville have launched Do Gooders.

A new social enterprise has launched in Kelowna, all in an effort to help charities and non-profits make their way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do Gooders will help improve organizations’ sustainability by helping those that need an extra push, whether it’s through added manpower or awareness.

“We could see the need many not-for-profits had to raise awareness and funds, but many smaller organizations just don’t have the funds in their budget to hire full time development staff,” Do Gooders co-founder Kathleen Lemieux said in a press release. “We are honoured to work with a variety of impactful organizations to help them get the ball rolling with their development initiatives.”

Lemieux pointed out that many small charities and non-profits have now gone two years without being able to conduct their annual in-person galas that represent a significant percentage of their yearly fundraising. Do Gooders is already working with seniors, counselling and arts organizations.

Its specific services include grant writing, digital communications, fundraising initiatives and back office support.

Lemieux has spent the last 20 years helping groups raise money. She was the director of fund development at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and also worked in resource development for Kelowna Women’s Shelter.