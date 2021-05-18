Kelowna's mayor urges people to continue following health orders in the wake of a very busy weekend downtown

Photo: Madison Erhardt

Kelowna may have got a sneak peak at what summer might look like this past weekend, and it was a glimpse of reality that didn't sit too well with Mayor Colin Basran.

"I think all of us who were out downtown over the weekend - and this is anecdotal - it felt like there were a lot of people from out of town," Basran said at the conclusion of Monday's council meeting.

"We're playing with fire because if we do see a spike or an outbreak, it could slow down the reopening.

"We are probably closer that we have ever been to finally reopening some things, but if people don't get vaccinated, or continue to defy the travel orders and public health orders, it's only going to continue to set us back."

With the unofficial kickoff to summer just four days away, Basran urged people to help to get things back open again by "doing the right things."

Coun. Brad Sieben also weighed in, saying with the temperatures over the weekend, it looked a lot like summer.

"It allows us to contemplate what the future looks like as the case counts in B.C. are dropping with COVID, and the vaccine supply is increasing.

With everyone over 18 now eligible to register for the vaccination, Sieben urged those who have not done so, or are sitting on the fence, the register.

"The faster we get to the 75 per cent vaccination rate, the faster we get back to normal, the faster our businesses go back to fuller capacity," said Sieben.

"If people delay too long, that what will delay (reopening) as well."