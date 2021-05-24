Rotary Centre for the Arts Summer Arts Blast Camp to feature three-time Juno Nominee Ginalina

Photo: Instagram

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is offering a unique summer camp experience this July, hosted by a three-time Juno nominated and Canadian Western Canadian Artist of the Year, Ginalina.

Inspired by the beauty of the west coast, community, and her cultural roots, Ginalina makes modern folk music for all ages and is the author of the award-winning children’s book, The Mighty River.

With the support of Kala Brand Music Co., Ginalina will be bringing an assortment of colourful ukuleles to share with new song-makers and aspiring young musicians in Kelowna.

“The ukulele is a very friendly, portable, and internationally-loved instrument. With only four strings and a smaller body than a guitar, it makes a great starter instrument for anyone open to music”, said Ginalina.

“It’s incredible how far discovering the basics can go – a few chords, natural strumming patterns, and meaningful encouragement can lead to new friendships, musical confidence, and a new happy place. I’m looking forward to a great time together with the campers at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.”

For this special one-week ukulele-themed workshop, students ages seven to 12 years-old will be introduced to the instrument in a practical process.

During the camp week, students will have the opportunity to sign out their instrument to bring home to play, practice, and show their families.

To register, click here.