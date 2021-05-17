Cyclist rescued from Scenic Canyon park after crash

Photo: Colin Dacre Scenic Canyon Regional Park

Kelowna firefighters were called to rescue an injured cyclist Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Field Road entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park after receiving a report of an injured cyclist about 1.5 kilometres down the canyon pathway.

The cyclist fell off her bike and suffered a shoulder injury and abrasions to the head.

"We responded with an engine and our utility truck towing our gator. Two members of our department and two members of the BC Ambulance Service went down and established patient contact. BCAS treated the patient on the scene and then we gave them a ride back up to the waiting ambulance," says Capt. Tim Light, Platoon Captain, Kelowna Fire Department.

Although there was some challenge getting to the patient, the technical team was not necessary for the rescue.

The patient was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.